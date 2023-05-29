English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Power Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10,184.89 crore, up 3.19% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Power Finance Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10,184.89 crore in March 2023 up 3.19% from Rs. 9,870.37 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,492.27 crore in March 2023 up 33.83% from Rs. 2,609.45 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10,427.10 crore in March 2023 up 18.83% from Rs. 8,774.99 crore in March 2022.

    Power Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 13.23 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.88 in March 2022.

    Power Finance shares closed at 170.45 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.63% returns over the last 6 months and 57.46% over the last 12 months.

    Power Finance Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10,184.8910,355.239,870.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10,184.8910,355.239,870.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost53.0361.1655.93
    Depreciation5.185.012.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-494.20-125.56351.75
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses200.30748.74691.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10,420.589,665.888,768.11
    Other Income1.349.174.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10,421.929,675.058,772.14
    Interest6,140.715,995.505,572.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4,281.213,679.553,200.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4,281.213,679.553,200.08
    Tax788.94674.62590.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3,492.273,004.932,609.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3,492.273,004.932,609.45
    Equity Share Capital2,640.082,640.082,640.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.2311.389.88
    Diluted EPS13.2311.389.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.2311.389.88
    Diluted EPS13.2311.389.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Term Lending Institutions #Power Finance #Power Finance Corporation #Results
    first published: May 29, 2023 10:33 am