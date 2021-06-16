Power Finance Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9,672.29 crore, up 1.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,672.29 crore in March 2021 up 1.26% from Rs. 9,552.38 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,326.61 crore in March 2021 up 62.13% from Rs. 1,435.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8,601.27 crore in March 2021 up 11.98% from Rs. 7,681.03 crore in March 2020.

Power Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 8.81 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.44 in March 2020.

Power Finance shares closed at 127.85 on June 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 5.75% returns over the last 6 months and 54.78% over the last 12 months.