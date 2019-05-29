Power Finance Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 7,701.12 crore, up 24.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,701.12 crore in March 2019 up 24.97% from Rs. 6,162.38 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,117.56 crore in March 2019 up 126.33% from Rs. 935.60 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,897.86 crore in March 2019 up 35.5% from Rs. 5,828.54 crore in March 2018.

Power Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 8.02 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.55 in March 2018.

Power Finance shares closed at 117.90 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 27.67% returns over the last 6 months and 46.37% over the last 12 months.