Power Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,355.23 crore, up 7.57% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10,355.23
|10,078.11
|9,626.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10,355.23
|10,078.11
|9,626.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|61.16
|51.11
|55.64
|Depreciation
|5.01
|4.09
|3.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-125.56
|151.83
|963.58
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|748.74
|516.67
|36.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9,665.88
|9,354.41
|8,567.11
|Other Income
|9.17
|0.34
|5.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9,675.05
|9,354.75
|8,572.12
|Interest
|5,995.50
|5,684.78
|5,687.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,679.55
|3,669.97
|2,884.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3,679.55
|3,669.97
|2,884.60
|Tax
|674.62
|671.22
|504.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3,004.93
|2,998.75
|2,380.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3,004.93
|2,998.75
|2,380.21
|Equity Share Capital
|2,640.08
|2,640.08
|2,640.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.38
|11.36
|9.02
|Diluted EPS
|11.38
|11.36
|9.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.38
|11.36
|9.02
|Diluted EPS
|11.38
|11.36
|9.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
