Power Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,355.23 crore, up 7.57% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 01:55 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Power Finance Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 10,355.23 crore in December 2022 up 7.57% from Rs. 9,626.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,004.93 crore in December 2022 up 26.25% from Rs. 2,380.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9,680.06 crore in December 2022 up 12.87% from Rs. 8,576.08 crore in December 2021.

Power Finance Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 10,355.23 10,078.11 9,626.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 10,355.23 10,078.11 9,626.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 61.16 51.11 55.64
Depreciation 5.01 4.09 3.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -125.56 151.83 963.58
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 748.74 516.67 36.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9,665.88 9,354.41 8,567.11
Other Income 9.17 0.34 5.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9,675.05 9,354.75 8,572.12
Interest 5,995.50 5,684.78 5,687.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3,679.55 3,669.97 2,884.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3,679.55 3,669.97 2,884.60
Tax 674.62 671.22 504.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3,004.93 2,998.75 2,380.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3,004.93 2,998.75 2,380.21
Equity Share Capital 2,640.08 2,640.08 2,640.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.38 11.36 9.02
Diluted EPS 11.38 11.36 9.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.38 11.36 9.02
Diluted EPS 11.38 11.36 9.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
