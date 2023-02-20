Power Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,355.23 crore, up 7.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,355.23 crore in December 2022 up 7.57% from Rs. 9,626.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,004.93 crore in December 2022 up 26.25% from Rs. 2,380.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9,680.06 crore in December 2022 up 12.87% from Rs. 8,576.08 crore in December 2021.