172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|power-finance-corporation-q1-net-profit-up-23-to-rs-3557-crore-5697271.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2020 09:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Power Finance Corporation Q1 net profit up 23% to Rs 3,557 crore

Total expenses stood at Rs 12,311.18 crore as against Rs 10,553.42 crore in April-June 2019.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on August 13 reported a 23 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,557.23 crore during the quarter ended June 30, helped by rise in income. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,899.74 crore during the same quarter a year ago, PFC said in a BSE filing.

Its total income rose to Rs 16,932.24 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 14,605.12 crore a year ago.

Total expenses stood at Rs 12,311.18 crore as against Rs 10,553.42 crore in April-June 2019.

Close
PFC, under the administrative control of the Ministry of Power, is the largest non-banking financial company (NBFC) in power sector in India.
First Published on Aug 13, 2020 06:31 pm

tags #Business #Power Finance Corporation #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.