MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the webinar on ‘Analysing debt funds’ on Feb 12, 4pm where experts will discuss short-term debt schemes. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Power Finance Corporation net up 17% at Rs 3,963 crore in December quarter

The firm's total income rose to Rs 18,441.72 crore in the quarter under consideration from Rs 15,878.04 crore in the same period a year ago.

PTI
February 11, 2021 / 05:07 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Thursday posted a 17 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,963.18 crore for the quarter ended in December.

The consolidated net profit of the firm was at Rs 3,386.72 crore in the year-ago period, a BSE filing said.

The firm's total income rose to Rs 18,441.72 crore in the quarter under consideration from Rs 15,878.04 crore in the same period a year ago.

On the pandemic's impact, the company said that there will not be a significant impact of this outbreak in continuing its business operations, in maintaining its financial position and in assessing its ability to continue as a going concern.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Power Finance Corporation #Results
first published: Feb 11, 2021 05:07 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk | We are still 50% hedged as market tests unchartered territory, says Zerodha Co-founder

D-Street Talk | We are still 50% hedged as market tests unchartered territory, says Zerodha Co-founder

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.