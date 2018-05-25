Power Finance Corp reports profit of Rs 935 crore in March quarter

State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has posted a profit at Rs 935.6 crore for the quarter ended March 2018 against loss of Rs 3,409 crore in same period last year.

However, on sequential basis the profit declined by 41 percent.

Other income, which grew by 176 percent year-on-year to Rs 214.3 crore, and provision write-back for restructured assets of Rs 1,748 crore boosted profitability.

Revenue from operations in Q4 increased 7.7 percent to Rs 6,162.4 crore from Rs 5,719.4 crore in corresponding period of last fiscal.

The company's gross NPA increased to Rs 26,703 crore from Rs 14,977 crore and net NPA was up at Rs 20,600 crore from Rs 10,923 crore, Q-o-Q.

At 14:06 hrs Power Finance Corporation was quoting at Rs 75.65, up Rs 0.10, or 0.13 percent.