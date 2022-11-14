 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Power Finance Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19,336.05 crore, up 0.35% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:28 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Power Finance Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 19,336.05 crore in September 2022 up 0.35% from Rs. 19,267.75 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,935.26 crore in September 2022 up 4.99% from Rs. 3,748.22 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18,028.77 crore in September 2022 up 2.67% from Rs. 17,560.03 crore in September 2021.

Power Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 14.91 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.20 in September 2021.

Power Finance shares closed at 120.30 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.97% returns over the last 6 months and -14.22% over the last 12 months.

Power Finance Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 19,306.22 18,465.70 19,237.58
Other Operating Income 29.83 66.55 30.17
Total Income From Operations 19,336.05 18,532.25 19,267.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 91.43 138.98 103.66
Depreciation 11.91 11.53 9.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 371.06 679.22 1,567.97
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 853.13 1,365.63 50.94
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18,008.52 16,336.89 17,535.70
Other Income 8.34 11.79 14.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18,016.86 16,348.68 17,550.55
Interest 11,412.88 10,837.41 11,234.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6,603.98 5,511.27 6,315.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6,603.98 5,511.27 6,315.82
Tax 1,374.65 931.74 1,267.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5,229.33 4,579.53 5,048.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5,229.33 4,579.53 5,048.05
Minority Interest -1,294.07 -1,162.42 -1,275.20
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -24.63
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 3,935.26 3,417.11 3,748.22
Equity Share Capital 2,640.08 2,640.08 2,640.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.91 12.94 14.20
Diluted EPS 14.91 12.94 14.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.91 12.94 14.20
Diluted EPS 14.91 12.94 14.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Term Lending Institutions #Power Finance #Power Finance Corporation #Results
first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:11 pm