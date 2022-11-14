Power Finance Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19,336.05 crore, up 0.35% Y-o-Y

|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19,306.22
|18,465.70
|19,237.58
|Other Operating Income
|29.83
|66.55
|30.17
|Total Income From Operations
|19,336.05
|18,532.25
|19,267.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|91.43
|138.98
|103.66
|Depreciation
|11.91
|11.53
|9.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|371.06
|679.22
|1,567.97
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|853.13
|1,365.63
|50.94
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18,008.52
|16,336.89
|17,535.70
|Other Income
|8.34
|11.79
|14.85
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18,016.86
|16,348.68
|17,550.55
|Interest
|11,412.88
|10,837.41
|11,234.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6,603.98
|5,511.27
|6,315.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|6,603.98
|5,511.27
|6,315.82
|Tax
|1,374.65
|931.74
|1,267.77
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5,229.33
|4,579.53
|5,048.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5,229.33
|4,579.53
|5,048.05
|Minority Interest
|-1,294.07
|-1,162.42
|-1,275.20
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|-24.63
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3,935.26
|3,417.11
|3,748.22
|Equity Share Capital
|2,640.08
|2,640.08
|2,640.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|14.91
|12.94
|14.20
|Diluted EPS
|14.91
|12.94
|14.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|14.91
|12.94
|14.20
|Diluted EPS
|14.91
|12.94
|14.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited