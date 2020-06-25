Power Finance Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16,192.73 crore, up 12.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16,192.73 crore in March 2020 up 12.64% from Rs. 14,375.23 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 469.20 crore in March 2020 down 83.26% from Rs. 2,802.40 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12,070.65 crore in March 2020 down 11.89% from Rs. 13,698.81 crore in March 2019.

Power Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.78 in March 2020 from Rs. 10.61 in March 2019.

Power Finance shares closed at 87.95 on June 24, 2020 (NSE) and has given -21.44% returns over the last 6 months and -33.19% over the last 12 months.