Power Finance Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 15,873.14 crore, up 13.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15,873.14 crore in December 2019 up 13.01% from Rs. 14,045.26 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,597.24 crore in December 2019 down 20.52% from Rs. 3,267.99 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15,095.56 crore in December 2019 up 12.7% from Rs. 13,394.17 crore in December 2018.

Power Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.84 in December 2019 from Rs. 12.38 in December 2018.

Power Finance shares closed at 126.65 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given 21.72% returns over the last 6 months and 25.96% over the last 12 months.