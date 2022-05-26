Positive on auto and financial stocks: Emkay Global MD Krishna Kumar Karwa

Emkay Global Q4 | Loss at Rs 7.61 cr versus profit at Rs 1.98 cr, revenue at Rs 34.33 cr versus Rs 34.61 cr YoY. (Image: emkayglobal.com)

Emkay Global Research managing director Krishna Kumar Karwa said he is positive on auto stocks and likes selected financial stocks.

In the auto sector, Karwa told CNBC-TV18 in an interview that the passenger vehicle segment is showing a lot of resilience: "We have been positive on the auto sector now for more than six months and some stock prices are showing a lot of outperformance."

"Commercial vehicles are also showing a lot of resilience. So that's another segment we would be positively looking at, and tractors also seem to be on an uptake. On the two-wheeler segment, we are kind of neutral, but otherwise, across the board, the auto original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) look good," he said.

Apart from OEMs, Karwa also suggests some auto ancillaries that are both a play on local as well as global opportunity.

In the banking sector, he suggests many large cap banks are available at attractive valuations: "The business momentum that many of these banks are seeing is very good. This is one segment one should be looking at from a medium term perspective to be able to make 20-25 percent annualised return for the next two to three years."

Karwa expects paint firms to see further pressure despite opportunities.

