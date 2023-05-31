English
    Porwal Auto Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.58 crore, up 26.8% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Porwal Auto Components are:

    Net Sales at Rs 35.58 crore in March 2023 up 26.8% from Rs. 28.06 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2023 down 91.38% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2023 down 88.74% from Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2022.

    Porwal Auto shares closed at 25.62 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.49% returns over the last 6 months and 35.92% over the last 12 months.

    Porwal Auto Components
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations35.5834.7928.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations35.5834.7928.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.6920.4716.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.86-0.56-1.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.082.682.74
    Depreciation0.571.772.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.748.718.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.351.72-1.04
    Other Income0.030.001.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.321.720.02
    Interest0.770.710.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.091.01-0.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.091.01-0.57
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.091.01-0.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.091.01-0.57
    Equity Share Capital15.1015.1015.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.720.67-0.38
    Diluted EPS-0.720.67-0.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.720.67-0.38
    Diluted EPS-0.720.67-0.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Porwal Auto #Porwal Auto Components #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 09:11 am