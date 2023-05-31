Porwal Auto Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.58 crore, up 26.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.58 crore in March 2023 up 26.8% from Rs. 28.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2023 down 91.38% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2023 down 88.74% from Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2022.

Porwal Auto shares closed at 25.62 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.49% returns over the last 6 months and 35.92% over the last 12 months.