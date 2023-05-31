Porwal Auto Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.58 crore, up 26.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Porwal Auto Components are:
Net Sales at Rs 35.58 crore in March 2023 up 26.8% from Rs. 28.06 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2023 down 91.38% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2023 down 88.74% from Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2022.
Porwal Auto shares closed at 25.62 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.49% returns over the last 6 months and 35.92% over the last 12 months.
|Porwal Auto Components
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|35.58
|34.79
|28.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|35.58
|34.79
|28.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21.69
|20.47
|16.56
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.86
|-0.56
|-1.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.08
|2.68
|2.74
|Depreciation
|0.57
|1.77
|2.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.74
|8.71
|8.72
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.35
|1.72
|-1.04
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.00
|1.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.32
|1.72
|0.02
|Interest
|0.77
|0.71
|0.59
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.09
|1.01
|-0.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.09
|1.01
|-0.57
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.09
|1.01
|-0.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.09
|1.01
|-0.57
|Equity Share Capital
|15.10
|15.10
|15.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.72
|0.67
|-0.38
|Diluted EPS
|-0.72
|0.67
|-0.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.72
|0.67
|-0.38
|Diluted EPS
|-0.72
|0.67
|-0.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited