Porwal Auto Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.33 crore, down 33.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Porwal Auto Components are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.33 crore in March 2020 down 33.38% from Rs. 27.52 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2020 down 110.89% from Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.20 crore in March 2020 down 42.56% from Rs. 3.83 crore in March 2019.
Porwal Auto shares closed at 13.68 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -14.77% returns over the last 6 months and -42.40% over the last 12 months.
|Porwal Auto Components
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.33
|19.28
|27.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.33
|19.28
|27.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.86
|8.51
|13.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.03
|0.13
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.17
|0.70
|0.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.70
|1.63
|2.44
|Depreciation
|1.78
|1.43
|1.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.74
|6.28
|7.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.42
|0.68
|2.31
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.42
|0.69
|2.31
|Interest
|0.60
|0.52
|0.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.18
|0.16
|1.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.18
|0.16
|1.65
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.18
|0.16
|1.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.18
|0.16
|1.65
|Equity Share Capital
|15.10
|15.10
|15.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|0.11
|1.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|0.11
|1.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|0.11
|1.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|0.11
|1.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:22 am