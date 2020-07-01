Porwal Auto Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.33 crore, down 33.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.33 crore in March 2020 down 33.38% from Rs. 27.52 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2020 down 110.89% from Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.20 crore in March 2020 down 42.56% from Rs. 3.83 crore in March 2019.

Porwal Auto shares closed at 13.68 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -14.77% returns over the last 6 months and -42.40% over the last 12 months.