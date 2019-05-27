Porwal Auto Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 27.52 crore, down 15.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.52 crore in March 2019 down 15.48% from Rs. 32.56 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2019 up 21.33% from Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.83 crore in March 2019 up 11.01% from Rs. 3.45 crore in March 2018.

Porwal Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 1.10 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.90 in March 2018.

Porwal Auto shares closed at 25.90 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -28.45% returns over the last 6 months and -45.42% over the last 12 months.