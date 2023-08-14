Porwal Auto Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.62 crore, up 13.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.62 crore in June 2023 up 13.22% from Rs. 34.12 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.20 crore in June 2023 up 640.46% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.35 crore in June 2023 up 52.27% from Rs. 2.20 crore in June 2022.

Porwal Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 0.79 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.15 in June 2022.

Porwal Auto shares closed at 24.11 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.48% returns over the last 6 months and 2.60% over the last 12 months.