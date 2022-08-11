 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Porwal Auto Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.12 crore, up 66.75% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:33 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Porwal Auto Components are:

Net Sales at Rs 34.12 crore in June 2022 up 66.75% from Rs. 20.46 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022 up 70.01% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.20 crore in June 2022 up 74.6% from Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2021.

Porwal Auto shares closed at 24.20 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.95% returns over the last 6 months and -11.19% over the last 12 months.

Porwal Auto Components
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 34.12 28.06 20.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 34.12 28.06 20.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 20.55 16.56 11.14
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.09 -1.11 -0.66
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.63 2.74 2.10
Depreciation 1.82 2.20 1.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.65 8.72 6.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.38 -1.04 -0.31
Other Income 0.00 1.06 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.38 0.02 -0.27
Interest 0.60 0.59 0.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.22 -0.57 -0.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.22 -0.57 -0.74
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.22 -0.57 -0.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.22 -0.57 -0.74
Equity Share Capital 15.10 15.10 15.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.15 -0.38 -0.49
Diluted EPS -0.15 -0.38 -0.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.15 -0.38 -0.49
Diluted EPS -0.15 -0.38 -0.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

