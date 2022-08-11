Porwal Auto Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.12 crore, up 66.75% Y-o-Y
August 11, 2022 / 10:33 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Porwal Auto Components are:
Net Sales at Rs 34.12 crore in June 2022 up 66.75% from Rs. 20.46 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022 up 70.01% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.20 crore in June 2022 up 74.6% from Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2021.
Porwal Auto shares closed at 24.20 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.95% returns over the last 6 months and -11.19% over the last 12 months.
|Porwal Auto Components
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|34.12
|28.06
|20.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|34.12
|28.06
|20.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|20.55
|16.56
|11.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.09
|-1.11
|-0.66
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.63
|2.74
|2.10
|Depreciation
|1.82
|2.20
|1.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.65
|8.72
|6.65
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.38
|-1.04
|-0.31
|Other Income
|0.00
|1.06
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.38
|0.02
|-0.27
|Interest
|0.60
|0.59
|0.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.22
|-0.57
|-0.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.22
|-0.57
|-0.74
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.22
|-0.57
|-0.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.22
|-0.57
|-0.74
|Equity Share Capital
|15.10
|15.10
|15.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|-0.38
|-0.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|-0.38
|-0.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|-0.38
|-0.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|-0.38
|-0.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited