Porwal Auto Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.12 crore, up 66.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.12 crore in June 2022 up 66.75% from Rs. 20.46 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022 up 70.01% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.20 crore in June 2022 up 74.6% from Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2021.

Porwal Auto shares closed at 24.20 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.95% returns over the last 6 months and -11.19% over the last 12 months.