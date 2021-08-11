Porwal Auto Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 20.46 crore, up 320.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.46 crore in June 2021 up 320.44% from Rs. 4.87 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2021 up 62.32% from Rs. 1.96 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2021 up 940% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2020.

Porwal Auto shares closed at 27.25 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 27.63% returns over the last 6 months and 113.56% over the last 12 months.