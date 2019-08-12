Porwal Auto Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 22.76 crore, down 26.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.76 crore in June 2019 down 26.77% from Rs. 31.08 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2019 down 95% from Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.09 crore in June 2019 down 32.8% from Rs. 3.11 crore in June 2018.

Porwal Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.72 in June 2018.

Porwal Auto shares closed at 19.65 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -34.61% returns over the last 6 months and -57.10% over the last 12 months.