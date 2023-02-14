 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Porwal Auto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.79 crore, up 16.39% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Porwal Auto Components are:

Net Sales at Rs 34.79 crore in December 2022 up 16.39% from Rs. 29.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2022 up 185.32% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.49 crore in December 2022 up 190.83% from Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2021.

Porwal Auto Components
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 34.79 36.12 29.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 34.79 36.12 29.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 20.47 22.66 19.11
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.56 -0.53 -1.86
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.68 2.69 2.51
Depreciation 1.77 1.80 1.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.71 9.54 8.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.72 -0.04 -0.58
Other Income 0.00 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.72 -0.03 -0.58
Interest 0.71 0.70 0.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.01 -0.73 -1.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.01 -0.73 -1.19
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.01 -0.73 -1.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.01 -0.73 -1.19
Equity Share Capital 15.10 15.10 15.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.67 -0.48 -0.78
Diluted EPS 0.67 -0.48 -0.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.67 -0.48 -0.78
Diluted EPS 0.67 -0.48 -0.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited