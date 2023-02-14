Porwal Auto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.79 crore, up 16.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.79 crore in December 2022 up 16.39% from Rs. 29.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2022 up 185.32% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.49 crore in December 2022 up 190.83% from Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2021.