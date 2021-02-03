Porwal Auto Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20.37 crore, up 5.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.37 crore in December 2020 up 5.65% from Rs. 19.28 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2020 up 1228.4% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.21 crore in December 2020 up 98.58% from Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2019.

Porwal Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 1.42 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2019.

Porwal Auto shares closed at 18.05 on February 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 55.60% returns over the last 6 months and 8.73% over the last 12 months.