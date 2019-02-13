Porwal Auto Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 30.35 crore, up 9.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.35 crore in December 2018 up 9.26% from Rs. 27.78 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2018 down 44.98% from Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.34 crore in December 2018 down 4.57% from Rs. 3.50 crore in December 2017.

Porwal Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.82 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.49 in December 2017.

Porwal Auto shares closed at 29.15 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -29.59% returns over the last 6 months and -47.67% over the last 12 months.