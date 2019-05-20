Popular Estate Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10.45 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.45 crore in March 2019 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.01 crore in March 2019 up 871.35% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.38 crore in March 2019 up 3172.73% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2018.

Popular Estate EPS has increased to Rs. 2.15 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.28 in March 2018.

Popular Estate shares closed at 12.00 on December 14, 2018 (BSE)