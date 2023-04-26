 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Poonawalla Fincorp Q4 result: Net profit doubles to Rs 180 crore, revenue up 50%

Moneycontrol News
Apr 26, 2023 / 02:55 PM IST

Poonawalla Fincorp's revenue from operations for the quarter jumped 50 percent YoY to Rs 576.73 crore

Representative Image

Poonawalla Fincorp shares broke into the green territory in afternoon trade after the company managed to double its Q4 net profit to Rs 180.37 crore. Net profit stood at Rs 89.8 1 in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations for the quarter jumped 50 percent YoY to Rs 576.73 crore.

In an exchange filing, the company said that gross non performing assets (NPA) reduced 25 basis points sequentially to 1.44 percent. Net NPA reduced 11 basis point from last quarter to 0.78 percent.

