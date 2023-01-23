 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Poonawalla Fincorp Q3 results: Net profit climbs to record Rs 150 crore, up 88% YoY

Moneycontrol News
Jan 23, 2023 / 08:40 PM IST

Poonawalla Fincorp's assets under management grew 28 percent on-year and 6 percent sequentially to Rs 13,929 crore. The company's return on assets also surged to the highest-ever, at 4.50 percent, in Q3 FY23

Poonawalla Fincorp's gross NPA stood at 1.69 percent in the third quarter

Poonawalla Fincorp's net profit climbed to its "highest-ever" of Rs 150 crore in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022-23 (Q3 FY23), according to the standalone results declared by the non-banking financial company (NBFC) on January 23.

At Rs 150 crore, the net profit of Poonawalla Fincorp jumped 88 percent as compared to the year-ago period, when it stood at Rs 80.22 crore. In the September quarter, the company's profit after tax had came in at Rs 130 crore.

Poonawalla Fincorp's return on assets (RoA) also surged to the highest-ever, at 4.50 percent, in Q3 FY23, a press release said. This marked a surge of 158 basis points year-on-year and 46 basis points as compared to the last quarter.

