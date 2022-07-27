English
    Poonawalla Fincorp net profit jumps 118% on higher loan growth, margins

    The income rose to Rs 572 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 483 crore in the year-ago period

    PTI
    July 27, 2022 / 10:15 PM IST

    Poonawalla Fincorp on July 27 reported a 118 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 141 crore in the April-June quarter on strong loan disbursements and improved margins.

    The income rose to Rs 572 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 483 crore in the year-ago period, Poonawalla Fincorp, which completed a year of merger with Magma Fincorp, said in a regulatory filing.

    Net interest margin — which is interest gained after paying interest on funds –stood at 9.5 per cent, up 155 basis points (bps) year-on-year, while assets under management rose 22.4 per cent to Rs 17,660 crore as new advances increased by 27 per cent to Rs 2,738 crore, said the company.

    A financial services arm of the Poonawalla Group which is popular as the world’s largest Covid vaccine maker under the flagship Serum Institute of India.
    first published: Jul 27, 2022 10:15 pm
