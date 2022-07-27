Poonawalla Fincorp net profit jumps 118% on higher loan growth, margins

Poonawalla Fincorp on July 27 reported a 118 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 141 crore in the April-June quarter on strong loan disbursements and improved margins.
The income rose to Rs 572 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 483 crore in the year-ago period, Poonawalla Fincorp, which completed a year of merger with Magma Fincorp, said in a regulatory filing.
Net interest margin — which is interest gained after paying interest on funds –stood at 9.5 per cent, up 155 basis points (bps) year-on-year, while assets under management rose 22.4 per cent to Rs 17,660 crore as new advances increased by 27 per cent to Rs 2,738 crore, said the company.A financial services arm of the Poonawalla Group which is popular as the world’s largest Covid vaccine maker under the flagship Serum Institute of India.