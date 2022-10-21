 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Poonawalla Fin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 454.86 crore, up 15.61% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 09:32 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Poonawalla Fincorp are:

Net Sales at Rs 454.86 crore in September 2022 up 15.61% from Rs. 393.43 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 130.17 crore in September 2022 up 75.84% from Rs. 74.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 331.96 crore in September 2022 up 39.02% from Rs. 238.78 crore in September 2021.

Poonawalla Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.70 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.97 in September 2021.

Poonawalla Fin shares closed at 331.00 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.24% returns over the last 6 months and 118.27% over the last 12 months.

Poonawalla Fincorp
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 454.86 406.93 393.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 454.86 406.93 393.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 136.80 129.20 99.04
Depreciation 13.93 12.31 12.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -48.24 -16.35 23.96
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 60.01 51.04 35.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 292.36 230.73 222.83
Other Income 25.67 22.11 3.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 318.03 252.84 226.53
Interest 144.08 118.73 128.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 173.95 134.11 98.35
Exceptional Items -- 20.85 --
P/L Before Tax 173.95 154.96 98.35
Tax 43.78 31.30 24.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 130.17 123.66 74.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 130.17 123.66 74.03
Equity Share Capital 153.02 152.99 152.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.70 1.62 0.97
Diluted EPS 1.68 1.60 0.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.70 1.62 0.97
Diluted EPS 1.68 1.60 0.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

