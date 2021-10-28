Poonawalla Fin Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 393.43 crore, down 19.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 393.43 crore in September 2021 down 19.46% from Rs. 488.50 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.03 crore in September 2021 up 275.68% from Rs. 19.71 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 238.78 crore in September 2021 down 11.09% from Rs. 268.57 crore in September 2020.

Poonawalla Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.73 in September 2020.

Poonawalla Fin shares closed at 164.65 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 40.55% returns over the last 6 months and 332.72% over the last 12 months.