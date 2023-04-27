Poonawalla Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 577.17 crore, up 50.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 577.17 crore in March 2023 up 50.73% from Rs. 382.92 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 180.69 crore in March 2023 up 102.73% from Rs. 89.13 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 428.82 crore in March 2023 up 78.17% from Rs. 240.68 crore in March 2022.