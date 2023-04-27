 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Poonawalla Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 577.17 crore, up 50.73% Y-o-Y

Apr 27, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Poonawalla Fincorp are:

Net Sales at Rs 577.17 crore in March 2023 up 50.73% from Rs. 382.92 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 180.69 crore in March 2023 up 102.73% from Rs. 89.13 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 428.82 crore in March 2023 up 78.17% from Rs. 240.68 crore in March 2022.

Poonawalla Fincorp
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 577.17 501.37 382.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 577.17 501.37 382.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 119.41 129.39 110.14
Depreciation 19.35 15.82 13.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -34.70 -45.24 -1.37
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 67.62 59.04 48.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 405.49 342.36 211.60
Other Income 3.98 17.94 15.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 409.47 360.30 226.98
Interest 173.18 159.29 110.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 236.29 201.01 116.54
Exceptional Items 0.36 -- --
P/L Before Tax 236.65 201.01 116.54
Tax 55.96 50.59 27.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 180.69 150.42 89.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 180.69 150.42 89.13
Equity Share Capital 153.59 153.02 152.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.36 1.97 1.17
Diluted EPS 2.33 1.94 1.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.36 1.97 1.17
Diluted EPS 2.33 1.94 1.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited