Poonawalla Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 577.17 crore, up 50.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 577.17 crore in March 2023 up 50.73% from Rs. 382.92 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 180.69 crore in March 2023 up 102.73% from Rs. 89.13 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 428.82 crore in March 2023 up 78.17% from Rs. 240.68 crore in March 2022.

Poonawalla Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 2.36 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.17 in March 2022.

Poonawalla Fin shares closed at 307.80 on April 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.54% returns over the last 6 months and -2.98% over the last 12 months.