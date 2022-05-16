 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Poonawalla Fin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 382.92 crore, down 11.91% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Poonawalla Fincorp are:

Net Sales at Rs 382.92 crore in March 2022 down 11.91% from Rs. 434.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.13 crore in March 2022 up 114.24% from Rs. 625.91 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 240.68 crore in March 2022 up 138.12% from Rs. 631.32 crore in March 2021.

Poonawalla Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.17 in March 2022 from Rs. 23.22 in March 2021.

Poonawalla Fin shares closed at 248.05 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.32% returns over the last 6 months and 87.92% over the last 12 months.

Poonawalla Fincorp
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 382.92 387.32 434.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 382.92 387.32 434.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 110.14 103.53 74.69
Depreciation 13.70 12.95 13.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -1.37 8.09 971.51
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 48.84 38.98 31.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 211.60 223.77 -656.07
Other Income 15.38 6.92 11.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 226.98 230.69 -644.48
Interest 110.44 123.87 190.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 116.54 106.82 -835.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 116.54 106.82 -835.18
Tax 27.41 26.60 -209.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 89.13 80.22 -625.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 89.13 80.22 -625.91
Equity Share Capital 152.98 152.93 53.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.17 1.05 -23.22
Diluted EPS 1.15 1.05 -23.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.17 1.05 -23.22
Diluted EPS 1.15 1.05 -23.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Poonawalla Fin #Poonawalla Fincorp #Results
first published: May 16, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.