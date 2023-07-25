Poonawalla Fin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 698.51 crore, up 71.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 698.51 crore in June 2023 up 71.65% from Rs. 406.93 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 200.23 crore in June 2023 up 61.92% from Rs. 123.66 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 517.89 crore in June 2023 up 95.32% from Rs. 265.15 crore in June 2022.

Poonawalla Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 2.61 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.62 in June 2022.

Poonawalla Fin shares closed at 368.20 on July 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 27.98% returns over the last 6 months and 53.13% over the last 12 months.