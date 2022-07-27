 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Poonawalla Fin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 406.93 crore, up 9.23% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 06:09 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Poonawalla Fincorp are:

Net Sales at Rs 406.93 crore in June 2022 up 9.23% from Rs. 372.56 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 123.66 crore in June 2022 up 148.2% from Rs. 49.82 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 265.15 crore in June 2022 up 20.38% from Rs. 220.26 crore in June 2021.

Poonawalla Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.62 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.87 in June 2021.

Poonawalla Fin shares closed at 263.05 on July 26, 2022 (NSE)

Poonawalla Fincorp
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 406.93 382.92 372.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 406.93 382.92 372.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 129.20 110.14 97.14
Depreciation 12.31 13.70 10.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -16.35 -1.37 37.94
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 51.04 48.84 22.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 230.73 211.60 204.80
Other Income 22.11 15.38 4.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 252.84 226.98 209.66
Interest 118.73 110.44 146.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 134.11 116.54 62.86
Exceptional Items 20.85 -- --
P/L Before Tax 154.96 116.54 62.86
Tax 31.30 27.41 13.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 123.66 89.13 49.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 123.66 89.13 49.82
Equity Share Capital 152.99 152.98 152.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.62 1.17 0.87
Diluted EPS 1.60 1.15 0.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.62 1.17 0.87
Diluted EPS 1.60 1.15 0.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Poonawalla Fin #Poonawalla Fincorp #Results
first published: Jul 27, 2022 06:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.