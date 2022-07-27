Poonawalla Fin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 406.93 crore, up 9.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 406.93 crore in June 2022 up 9.23% from Rs. 372.56 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 123.66 crore in June 2022 up 148.2% from Rs. 49.82 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 265.15 crore in June 2022 up 20.38% from Rs. 220.26 crore in June 2021.

Poonawalla Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.62 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.87 in June 2021.

Poonawalla Fin shares closed at 263.05 on July 26, 2022 (NSE)