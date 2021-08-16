Poonawalla Fin Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 372.56 crore, down 21.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 372.56 crore in June 2021 down 21.34% from Rs. 473.65 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.82 crore in June 2021 up 85.94% from Rs. 26.80 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 220.26 crore in June 2021 down 24.64% from Rs. 292.26 crore in June 2020.

Poonawalla Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.87 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.99 in June 2020.

Poonawalla Fin shares closed at 175.45 on August 13, 2021 (NSE)