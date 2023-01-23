Poonawalla Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 501.37 crore, up 29.45% Y-o-Y
January 23, 2023 / 10:52 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Poonawalla Fincorp are:Net Sales at Rs 501.37 crore in December 2022 up 29.45% from Rs. 387.32 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 150.42 crore in December 2022 up 87.51% from Rs. 80.22 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 376.12 crore in December 2022 up 54.38% from Rs. 243.64 crore in December 2021.
Poonawalla Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.97 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.05 in December 2021.
|Poonawalla Fin shares closed at 291.95 on January 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.41% returns over the last 6 months and 2.82% over the last 12 months.
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|501.37
|454.86
|387.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|501.37
|454.86
|387.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|129.39
|136.80
|103.53
|Depreciation
|15.82
|13.93
|12.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-45.24
|-48.24
|8.09
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|59.04
|60.01
|38.98
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|342.36
|292.36
|223.77
|Other Income
|17.94
|25.67
|6.92
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|360.30
|318.03
|230.69
|Interest
|159.29
|144.08
|123.87
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|201.01
|173.95
|106.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|201.01
|173.95
|106.82
|Tax
|50.59
|43.78
|26.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|150.42
|130.17
|80.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|150.42
|130.17
|80.22
|Equity Share Capital
|153.02
|153.02
|152.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.97
|1.70
|1.05
|Diluted EPS
|1.94
|1.68
|1.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.97
|1.70
|1.05
|Diluted EPS
|1.94
|1.68
|1.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited