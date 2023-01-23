Poonawalla Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 501.37 crore, up 29.45% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 501.37 454.86 387.32 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 501.37 454.86 387.32 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 129.39 136.80 103.53 Depreciation 15.82 13.93 12.95 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -45.24 -48.24 8.09 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 59.04 60.01 38.98 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 342.36 292.36 223.77 Other Income 17.94 25.67 6.92 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 360.30 318.03 230.69 Interest 159.29 144.08 123.87 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 201.01 173.95 106.82 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 201.01 173.95 106.82 Tax 50.59 43.78 26.60 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 150.42 130.17 80.22 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 150.42 130.17 80.22 Equity Share Capital 153.02 153.02 152.93 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.97 1.70 1.05 Diluted EPS 1.94 1.68 1.05 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.97 1.70 1.05 Diluted EPS 1.94 1.68 1.05 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited