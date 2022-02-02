Poonawalla Fin Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 387.32 crore, down 14.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 387.32 crore in December 2021 down 14.81% from Rs. 454.66 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.22 crore in December 2021 up 7520.3% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 243.64 crore in December 2021 up 8.49% from Rs. 224.58 crore in December 2020.

Poonawalla Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.05 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2020.

Poonawalla Fin shares closed at 281.90 on February 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 63.28% returns over the last 6 months and 497.88% over the last 12 months.