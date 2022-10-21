 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Poonawalla Fin Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 627.27 crore, up 23.51% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 09:39 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Poonawalla Fincorp are:

Net Sales at Rs 627.27 crore in September 2022 up 23.51% from Rs. 507.88 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 162.81 crore in September 2022 up 70.47% from Rs. 95.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 442.47 crore in September 2022 up 41% from Rs. 313.80 crore in September 2021.

Poonawalla Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 2.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.25 in September 2021.

Poonawalla Fin shares closed at 331.00 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.24% returns over the last 6 months and 118.27% over the last 12 months.

Poonawalla Fincorp
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 627.27 545.21 507.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 627.27 545.21 507.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 180.65 161.91 122.56
Depreciation 15.66 13.69 13.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -41.41 -13.96 33.98
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 73.18 61.09 42.24
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 399.19 322.48 295.47
Other Income 27.62 26.46 4.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 426.81 348.94 300.17
Interest 209.03 173.36 176.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 217.78 175.58 123.69
Exceptional Items -- 7.03 --
P/L Before Tax 217.78 182.61 123.69
Tax 54.66 41.69 30.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 163.12 140.92 92.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 163.12 140.92 92.74
Minority Interest -0.31 -0.24 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 2.76
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 162.81 140.68 95.51
Equity Share Capital 153.02 152.99 152.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.13 1.84 1.25
Diluted EPS 2.10 1.82 1.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.13 1.84 1.25
Diluted EPS 2.10 1.82 1.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Oct 21, 2022 09:22 pm
