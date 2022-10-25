Poonawalla Fin Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 627.27 crore, up 23.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 627.27 crore in September 2022 up 23.51% from Rs. 507.88 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 162.81 crore in September 2022 up 70.47% from Rs. 95.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 442.47 crore in September 2022 up 41% from Rs. 313.80 crore in September 2021.

Poonawalla Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 2.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.25 in September 2021.

Poonawalla Fin shares closed at 319.00 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.57% returns over the last 6 months and 105.28% over the last 12 months.