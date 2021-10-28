Poonawalla Fin Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 507.88 crore, down 14.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 507.88 crore in September 2021 down 14.48% from Rs. 593.87 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 95.51 crore in September 2021 up 150.99% from Rs. 38.05 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 313.80 crore in September 2021 down 9.23% from Rs. 345.71 crore in September 2020.

Poonawalla Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.25 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.41 in September 2020.

Poonawalla Fin shares closed at 164.65 on October 27, 2021 (NSE)