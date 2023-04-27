 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Poonawalla Fin Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 576.73 crore, up 12.59% Y-o-Y

Apr 27, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Poonawalla Fincorp are:Net Sales at Rs 576.73 crore in March 2023 up 12.59% from Rs. 512.25 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 198.37 crore in March 2023 up 67.18% from Rs. 118.66 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 428.38 crore in March 2023 up 30.81% from Rs. 327.48 crore in March 2022.
Poonawalla Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 2.59 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.55 in March 2022. Poonawalla Fin shares closed at 307.90 on April 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.65% returns over the last 6 months and -5.23% over the last 12 months.
Poonawalla Fincorp
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations576.73697.77512.25
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations576.73697.77512.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost119.41176.14142.35
Depreciation19.3518.0215.03
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies-34.70-30.14-6.11
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses67.6274.5065.73
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax405.05459.25295.24
Other Income3.9818.4617.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax409.03477.71312.45
Interest173.18234.05158.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax235.85243.66153.73
Exceptional Items0.36----
P/L Before Tax236.21243.66153.73
Tax55.8461.2234.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities180.37182.44118.89
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items18.18----
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period198.55182.44118.89
Minority Interest-0.18-0.33-0.23
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates198.37182.11118.66
Equity Share Capital153.59153.02152.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.592.381.55
Diluted EPS2.572.351.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.592.381.55
Diluted EPS2.572.351.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - NBFC #Poonawalla Fin #Poonawalla Fincorp #Results
first published: Apr 27, 2023 11:44 am