Poonawalla Fin Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 576.73 crore, up 12.59% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 576.73 697.77 512.25 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 576.73 697.77 512.25 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 119.41 176.14 142.35 Depreciation 19.35 18.02 15.03 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -34.70 -30.14 -6.11 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 67.62 74.50 65.73 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 405.05 459.25 295.24 Other Income 3.98 18.46 17.21 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 409.03 477.71 312.45 Interest 173.18 234.05 158.73 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 235.85 243.66 153.73 Exceptional Items 0.36 -- -- P/L Before Tax 236.21 243.66 153.73 Tax 55.84 61.22 34.84 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 180.37 182.44 118.89 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items 18.18 -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 198.55 182.44 118.89 Minority Interest -0.18 -0.33 -0.23 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 198.37 182.11 118.66 Equity Share Capital 153.59 153.02 152.98 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.59 2.38 1.55 Diluted EPS 2.57 2.35 1.53 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.59 2.38 1.55 Diluted EPS 2.57 2.35 1.53 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited