Poonawalla Fin Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 576.73 crore, up 12.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Poonawalla Fincorp are:Net Sales at Rs 576.73 crore in March 2023 up 12.59% from Rs. 512.25 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 198.37 crore in March 2023 up 67.18% from Rs. 118.66 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 428.38 crore in March 2023 up 30.81% from Rs. 327.48 crore in March 2022.
Poonawalla Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 2.59 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.55 in March 2022.
|Poonawalla Fin shares closed at 307.90 on April 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.65% returns over the last 6 months and -5.23% over the last 12 months.
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|576.73
|697.77
|512.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|576.73
|697.77
|512.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|119.41
|176.14
|142.35
|Depreciation
|19.35
|18.02
|15.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-34.70
|-30.14
|-6.11
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|67.62
|74.50
|65.73
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|405.05
|459.25
|295.24
|Other Income
|3.98
|18.46
|17.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|409.03
|477.71
|312.45
|Interest
|173.18
|234.05
|158.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|235.85
|243.66
|153.73
|Exceptional Items
|0.36
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|236.21
|243.66
|153.73
|Tax
|55.84
|61.22
|34.84
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|180.37
|182.44
|118.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|18.18
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|198.55
|182.44
|118.89
|Minority Interest
|-0.18
|-0.33
|-0.23
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|198.37
|182.11
|118.66
|Equity Share Capital
|153.59
|153.02
|152.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.59
|2.38
|1.55
|Diluted EPS
|2.57
|2.35
|1.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.59
|2.38
|1.55
|Diluted EPS
|2.57
|2.35
|1.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited