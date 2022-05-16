 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Poonawalla Fin Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 512.25 crore, down 10.58% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Poonawalla Fincorp are:

Net Sales at Rs 512.25 crore in March 2022 down 10.58% from Rs. 572.84 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 118.66 crore in March 2022 up 118.32% from Rs. 647.72 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 327.48 crore in March 2022 up 154.78% from Rs. 597.78 crore in March 2021.

Poonawalla Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.55 in March 2022 from Rs. 24.03 in March 2021.

Poonawalla Fin shares closed at 248.05 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.32% returns over the last 6 months and 87.92% over the last 12 months.

Poonawalla Fincorp
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 512.25 507.96 572.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 512.25 507.96 572.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 142.35 135.46 96.35
Depreciation 15.03 14.23 13.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -6.11 0.32 1,048.95
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 65.73 48.17 39.62
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 295.24 309.79 -625.72
Other Income 17.21 7.84 14.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 312.45 317.63 -611.42
Interest 158.73 181.45 250.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 153.73 136.18 -861.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 153.73 136.18 -861.94
Tax 34.84 33.99 -215.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 118.89 102.19 -646.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 118.89 102.19 -646.08
Minority Interest -0.23 -0.06 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -5.72 -1.64
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 118.66 96.41 -647.72
Equity Share Capital 152.98 152.93 53.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.55 1.26 -24.03
Diluted EPS 1.53 1.26 -24.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.55 1.26 -24.03
Diluted EPS 1.53 1.26 -24.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 09:22 am
