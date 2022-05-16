Poonawalla Fin Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 512.25 crore, down 10.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 512.25 crore in March 2022 down 10.58% from Rs. 572.84 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 118.66 crore in March 2022 up 118.32% from Rs. 647.72 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 327.48 crore in March 2022 up 154.78% from Rs. 597.78 crore in March 2021.

Poonawalla Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.55 in March 2022 from Rs. 24.03 in March 2021.

Poonawalla Fin shares closed at 248.05 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.32% returns over the last 6 months and 87.92% over the last 12 months.