    Poonawalla Fin Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 693.48 crore, up 27.2% Y-o-Y

    July 25, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Poonawalla Fincorp are:

    Net Sales at Rs 693.48 crore in June 2023 up 27.2% from Rs. 545.21 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 225.74 crore in June 2023 up 60.46% from Rs. 140.68 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 512.86 crore in June 2023 up 41.43% from Rs. 362.63 crore in June 2022.

    Poonawalla Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 2.94 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.84 in June 2022.

    Poonawalla Fin shares closed at 368.45 on July 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.25% returns over the last 6 months and 38.02% over the last 12 months.

    Poonawalla Fincorp
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations693.48576.73545.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations693.48576.73545.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost105.04119.41161.91
    Depreciation15.4919.3513.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies26.56-34.70-13.96
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses62.8467.6261.09
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax483.55405.05322.48
    Other Income13.823.9826.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax497.37409.03348.94
    Interest230.02173.18173.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax267.35235.85175.58
    Exceptional Items--0.367.03
    P/L Before Tax267.35236.21182.61
    Tax67.2955.8441.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities200.06180.37140.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items25.9318.18--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period225.99198.55140.92
    Minority Interest-0.25-0.18-0.24
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates225.74198.37140.68
    Equity Share Capital153.63153.59152.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.942.591.84
    Diluted EPS2.912.571.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.942.591.84
    Diluted EPS2.912.571.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - NBFC #Poonawalla Fin #Poonawalla Fincorp #Results
    first published: Jul 25, 2023 10:11 am

