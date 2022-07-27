 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Poonawalla Fin Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 545.21 crore, up 14.47% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 11:25 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Poonawalla Fincorp are:

Net Sales at Rs 545.21 crore in June 2022 up 14.47% from Rs. 476.30 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 140.68 crore in June 2022 up 117.98% from Rs. 64.54 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 362.63 crore in June 2022 up 26.02% from Rs. 287.75 crore in June 2021.

Poonawalla Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.84 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.12 in June 2021.

Poonawalla Fin shares closed at 263.05 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.01% returns over the last 6 months and 57.14% over the last 12 months.

Poonawalla Fincorp
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 545.21 512.25 476.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 545.21 512.25 476.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 161.91 142.35 118.84
Depreciation 13.69 15.03 11.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -13.96 -6.11 49.37
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 61.09 65.73 27.22
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 322.48 295.24 269.20
Other Income 26.46 17.21 6.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 348.94 312.45 276.09
Interest 173.36 158.73 199.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 175.58 153.73 76.57
Exceptional Items 7.03 -- --
P/L Before Tax 182.61 153.73 76.57
Tax 41.69 34.84 16.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 140.92 118.89 60.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 140.92 118.89 60.08
Minority Interest -0.24 -0.23 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 4.46
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 140.68 118.66 64.54
Equity Share Capital 152.99 152.98 152.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.84 1.55 1.12
Diluted EPS 1.82 1.53 1.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.84 1.55 1.12
Diluted EPS 1.82 1.53 1.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Poonawalla Fin #Poonawalla Fincorp #Results
first published: Jul 27, 2022 11:22 pm
