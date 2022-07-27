Poonawalla Fin Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 545.21 crore, up 14.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 545.21 crore in June 2022 up 14.47% from Rs. 476.30 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 140.68 crore in June 2022 up 117.98% from Rs. 64.54 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 362.63 crore in June 2022 up 26.02% from Rs. 287.75 crore in June 2021.

Poonawalla Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.84 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.12 in June 2021.

Poonawalla Fin shares closed at 263.05 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.01% returns over the last 6 months and 57.14% over the last 12 months.