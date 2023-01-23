Poonawalla Fin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 697.77 crore, up 37.37% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 697.77 627.27 507.96 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 697.77 627.27 507.96 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 176.14 180.65 135.46 Depreciation 18.02 15.66 14.23 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -30.14 -41.41 0.32 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 74.50 73.18 48.17 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 459.25 399.19 309.79 Other Income 18.46 27.62 7.84 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 477.71 426.81 317.63 Interest 234.05 209.03 181.45 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 243.66 217.78 136.18 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 243.66 217.78 136.18 Tax 61.22 54.66 33.99 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 182.44 163.12 102.19 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 182.44 163.12 102.19 Minority Interest -0.33 -0.31 -0.06 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -5.72 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 182.11 162.81 96.41 Equity Share Capital 153.02 153.02 152.93 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.38 2.13 1.26 Diluted EPS 2.35 2.10 1.26 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.38 2.13 1.26 Diluted EPS 2.35 2.10 1.26 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited