Poonawalla Fin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 697.77 crore, up 37.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Poonawalla Fincorp are:Net Sales at Rs 697.77 crore in December 2022 up 37.37% from Rs. 507.96 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 182.11 crore in December 2022 up 88.89% from Rs. 96.41 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 495.73 crore in December 2022 up 49.38% from Rs. 331.86 crore in December 2021.
Poonawalla Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 2.38 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.26 in December 2021.
|Poonawalla Fin shares closed at 291.85 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.95% returns over the last 6 months and 10.11% over the last 12 months.
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|697.77
|627.27
|507.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|697.77
|627.27
|507.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|176.14
|180.65
|135.46
|Depreciation
|18.02
|15.66
|14.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-30.14
|-41.41
|0.32
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|74.50
|73.18
|48.17
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|459.25
|399.19
|309.79
|Other Income
|18.46
|27.62
|7.84
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|477.71
|426.81
|317.63
|Interest
|234.05
|209.03
|181.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|243.66
|217.78
|136.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|243.66
|217.78
|136.18
|Tax
|61.22
|54.66
|33.99
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|182.44
|163.12
|102.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|182.44
|163.12
|102.19
|Minority Interest
|-0.33
|-0.31
|-0.06
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|-5.72
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|182.11
|162.81
|96.41
|Equity Share Capital
|153.02
|153.02
|152.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.38
|2.13
|1.26
|Diluted EPS
|2.35
|2.10
|1.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.38
|2.13
|1.26
|Diluted EPS
|2.35
|2.10
|1.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited