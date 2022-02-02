Poonawalla Fin Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 507.96 crore, down 13.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 507.96 crore in December 2021 down 13.81% from Rs. 589.33 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 96.41 crore in December 2021 up 642.2% from Rs. 12.99 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 331.86 crore in December 2021 up 10.59% from Rs. 300.09 crore in December 2020.

Poonawalla Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.26 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.48 in December 2020.

Poonawalla Fin shares closed at 281.90 on February 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 63.28% returns over the last 6 months and 497.88% over the last 12 months.