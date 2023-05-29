Poona Dal Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.76 crore, down 22.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.76 crore in March 2023 down 22.84% from Rs. 41.16 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2023 up 109.86% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2023 up 1.79% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2022.

Poona Dal EPS has increased to Rs. 0.78 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.37 in March 2022.

Poona Dal shares closed at 51.37 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.24% returns over the last 6 months and -36.89% over the last 12 months.